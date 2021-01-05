ANGOLA — Kenneth Whitmire is officially heading up the Angola Police Department after being sworn in as chief of police last Wednesday at city hall.
Whitmire replaces former police chief Stu Hamblen, who recently retired after a 29-year career with Angola’s police force.
Whitmire brings over two decades of experience to the position and has served as assistant police chief under Hamblen since October of 2009. He began with the Angola Police Department in 2000.
The new police chief says being tapped to head the department is quite the honor.
“I’m humbled that Mayor (Richard) Hickman selected me for this position and that the former chief put in my name,” Whitmire said. “I’m not one to believe that just because you’ve been in this job a long time you automatically deserve it. It takes a quality work ethic and personal ethic.”
Whitmire said working with Hamblen for more than a decade taught him many things, some of which he says will help guide him as he transitions into his new role.
“Being able to step back from a situation and look at it in its entirety, trying not to make any assumptions but instead make a solid decision, that’s one of the things I’ve learned in the past 11 years alongside Stu.”
Hamblen, who joined the Angola Police Department in 1991 and was made chief in 2009, says the police force couldn’t be in better hands.
“Ken will do a fantastic job,” he said. “Being assistant chief helps tremendously. It will be a very easy transition for him.
“Working as assistant chief, you get to see the pros and cons of different leadership styles when it comes to running a department and so you learn what to do and what not to do.”
Asked what advice he would give Whitmire, Hamblen said he’d recommend keeping an open mind and using discretion when appropriate.
“Remember, not everything is black and white,” he said.
Whitmire won’t be alone as he embarks on the next step of his law enforcement career. Just like he served as Hamblen’s second-in-command, he, too, will have someone watching his six.
Darrin Taylor, formerly a detective sergeant, was tapped as Whitmire’s new assistant chief during the same ceremony, which also saw Officer Mike Wood promoted to detective. All three men were sworn in by Deb Twitchell, Angola’s clerk-treasurer.
The two have spent the past few days learning the ropes of their new positions, Whitmire says.
“There’s a lot more to this position than meets the eye,” Whitmire admits. “Right now I’m just trying to get my feet wet.”
One of his top priorities, once he’s fully acclimated is to oversee an update and revisions of the department’s policies. The department has contracted an outside company to help, and Whitmire says he wants to get that done this year to help limit any legal issues for the department moving forward.
Meanwhile, Hamblen, who has left the force, remains in the area and has accepted a position as Trine University’s campus safety director. He says he hopes to continue to serve Angola’s community in his new role.
“It was quite a surprise,” he said about a position opening up at Trine. “I guess I was very lucky. Hopefully, I can meet their expectations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.