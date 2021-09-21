Seven people arrested by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Corey A. Ellis, 27, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Timothy R. Foulk, 60, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested at home on a charge of felony arson.
• Robert C. Hendrickson, 37, of the 2600 block of West C.R. 600N, Fremont, arrested at the intersection of C.R. 300W and C.R. 600N, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Mark A. Horsley, 35, of the 200 block of Est Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Erika L. Ladig, 34, of the 1900 block of Aspin Cove, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 100E north of U.S. 20, on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior and a fugitive warrant.
• Chrystal R. Schroeder, 37, of the 2600 block of West C.R. 600N, Fremont, arrested in the 2900 block of West C.R. 600N, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and domestic battery.
• Arnold Sizemore Jr., 43, of the 200 block of Washington Street, Rome City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction and misdemeanor domestic battery.
