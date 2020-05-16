ANGOLA — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board is marking new beginnings this spring.
Next week, a major project at the sewer plant will start. Filter technology will be installed to do away with a retention lagoon.
During Thursday night’s meeting, held at the district office, Renee Clauss joined the board, replacing Lyndon Tucker as a representative for Pleasant Township. Board members are appointed by township trustees. Clauss, an accountant who lives on Crooked Lake, said she was recommended for the position by Angola Common Councilman David Martin.
As a SLRWD customer, Clauss said she appreciates the opportunity to assist.
“I understand the importance of it and what it’s done for the lake,” she said.
Clauss is the first woman to serve on the SLRWD board.
She joins as the district celebrates the completion of the first phase of a major expansion on its northeastern corner.
All new customers added during the project, which has spanned more than five years due to delays that included extended negotiations with Pokagon State Park and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, are now ready to connect, said Steve Henschen of Jones Petrie Rafinski engineering firm.
A notice will be sent to all new customers.
“The full rates are going to start soon,” said attorney Andy Boxberger. “By law, we are required to give them at least 90 days notice by certified mail.”
The letters will be mailed within the next several days, said Superintendent Bryan Klein.
The project was substantially complete April 28 and July 14 marks the end of the contract with construction company Selge. Selge is currently working at Lone Tree Point on Lake James and Cranston’s Reef on Big Otter Lake, the final frontiers for the project. Three to four grinder pumps are being installed every day, said Henschen.
“We’re making real good progress there,” he said.
An aspect that added $20,000 to the procedure at Lone Tree Point was a detailed inspection process for the abandonment of an absorption field at Lone Tree Point, a lake subdivision landlocked by Pokagon State Park on a high cliff overlooking Lake James.
Pokagon is part of the second phase of the expansion project, which includes upgrading some existing infrastructure and creating a more standardized system. Pokagon currently operates its own sewage collection system.
The stage is set for the filter project to begin at SLRWD headquarters, with pipe delivered Thursday and Thieneman Construction trailers and equipment already on site. Next week, excavation and installation of a force main will begin, said Henschen.
The completion date is Dec. 20. While efforts will be made to minimize disruption at the plant, there will be some inconveniences, said Henschen.
“With the virus there might be some delays out of their control,” he added.
The project is expected to cost $3 million, not including the removal of a clay liner in the retention pond, which creates a controlled flow of treated wastewater into the Pigeon River. The lagoon and its retirement is a “big unknown” in the project, said Henschen.
