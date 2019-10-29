Saturday was a big night in Hamilton as all of the little ghosts and goblins and Super Marios made their way to the Hamilton Fish & Game Club for an evening of fun. Not only was there trick or treating, but there were other activities to enjoy in a dry environment thanks to the non-stop rain that made its way through northeast Indiana on Saturday night.
