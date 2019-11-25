ANGOLA — With a month to go until Dec. 25 and Thanksgiving upon us, many Americans are beginning to deck the halls, play the Hallmark Channel non-stop and fill their homes with holiday tunes.
The sights and sounds of the season often conjure up scenes of a white Christmas — and just in time, AccuWeather’s annual white Christmas outlook is here.
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances for a white Christmas are high across much of the West, the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.
But for many Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, hopes may be dashed across most of the East, where milder air could prevent snow from forming.
National Weather Service standards say to officially qualify for a white Christmas, a location must have an inch of snow on the ground at some point during the morning on Dec. 25.
In Angola, though the Weather Service doesn’t give a percentage for a white Christmas, the historical weather data says a 7.4-inch snow is normal for Dec. 25. The record snowfall for Christmas fell in 2000 and was measured at 23.4 inches by Ed Nagle, weather observer at the time.
Snow possible for the Plains and Midwest.
Chances for snow are forecast to be lower than normal this Christmas from the northern High Plains to just east of the Rockies but they look good for at least parts of the Midwest, where there’s a 50%-75% chance of a white Christmas, based on historical averages.
“But I feel good about the Upper Midwest,” AccuWeather long-range weather forecaster Paul Pastelok said.
A milder period predicted in mid-December and close to the Christmas week may cause snow to melt across the lower Midwest, northern Plains and just east of the Rockies.
“However, it may be replenished just before Christmas in the far northern Plains and Upper Midwest, in particular,” he said.
For a look at the possibility of a white Christmas in other regions across the United States, visit accuweather.com.
