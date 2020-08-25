INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs has announced the second round of Community Development block grants for 2020 is open.
Applications for stormwater improvements and wastewater/drinking water projects will be considered in this round, IOCRA announced in a news release.
Round two proposals will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 24. Applicants are encouraged to submit by 4 p.m. as there will be no technical support available after that time, IOCRA said. Final applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20, with funding awards announced on Dec. 17.
Proposal submission will be collected via the electronic Grants Management System (eGMS). Instructions can be found at in.gov/ocra/cdbg.
Grant administrators will be able to access and create proposals within eGMS starting Aug. 31, in conjunction with planned updates to the user interface. These planned updates will greatly enhance the user experience, allow for the addition of programs into the system, and will require little additional training to complete and submit proposals and applications.
Funding for all CDBG programs comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is administered by OCRA. The State of Indiana distributes CDBG funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects to include: improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, public facilities improvements, and economic development.
