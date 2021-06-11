Monday, June 14
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Central Gym, 403 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 am.
