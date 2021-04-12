Tuesday, April 13
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. Joint session with Steuben County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 6:30 p.m., special meeting.
• Steuben County Board of Health, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
• Angola Fire Department Pension Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., 8:30 a.m.
