NORTH WEBSTER — Two tornadoes have been confirmed with storms that passed through northern Indiana into Ohio early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office in North Webster.
There was no evidence of tornadic activity in LaGrange County, an NWS spokesman said Monday. Damage from storms that passed through the county was caused by straight line winds.
One of the tornadoes occurred near Hicksville, Ohio.
An EF-0 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 75 mph, touched down in Cass County, about two miles east/northeast of Walton at 2:19 a.m.
That tornado stayed on the ground for just over two miles with a maximum path width of 50 yards, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado dissipated at 2:21 a.m., about a mile west/northwest of Grissom Air Force Base near the Cass/Miami county line.
An EF-1 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 90 mph, touched down at 2:53 a.m. about two miles northwest of Hicksville.
That tornado stayed on the ground for less than a mile, with a maximum path width of 100 yards. It dissipated at 2:54 a.m. about two miles west/northeast of Hicksville.
An NWS ground and drone survey stated the tornado touched down at a property west of Casebeer-Miller Road and north of Buckskin Road, traveling quickly northeast, crossing about a third of a mile north of Buckskin Road before weakening and dissipating in an area of trees.
Several trees were snapped or uprooted. Three barns suffered minor to major damage. One home suffered damage to the roof and pool deck, according to the NWS survey.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, tornadoes are classified as follows: EF-0, weak, 65 to 85 mph; EF-1, weak, 86-110 mph; EF-2, strong, 111-135 mph; EF-3, strong, 136-165 mph; EF-4, violent, 166-200 mph; EF-5, violent, in excess of 200 mph.
