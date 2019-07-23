CROOKED LAKE — “Pygmies don’t usually win,” Payton Boekhout said after getting her photo taken after showing the Supreme Grand Champion Goat at the Steuben County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Yep, it was a rarity, one that left Payton somewhat speechless for a time after judge Kelly Fry of Albion made her decision.
“It’s a big honor because usually you expect the big meat goats to win,” Payton said. She had five pygmies in different classifications in the goat show.
“She’s a solid goat. She’s probably the best goat we ever had,” Payton said.
Fry agreed that Payton’s goat was the best in the show. Prior to announcing the winner, Fry said she was judging based on a goat’s qualifications in its particular class and not necessarily against the others in the final drive. The Supreme Grand Champion competition brings to the ring all of the grand champions from the goat show.
“She’s the package you want,” Fry said of Payton’s goat. “They’re not all 100%, but she has the most after points lost.”
Fry said one of the reasons she went with the pygmy was because of its finish. The dairy and meat goats in the show the judge put into the Supreme competition, she said, were a little heavy.
Payton said she like Fry as a judge, not necessarily because of her finish but for the way she helped all the competitors and was friendly.
It definitely was the way to end her 4-H career. Payton is a 10-year member. It was her sixth year showing goats.
She thanked her mother, Debbie Pfeiffer, who worked with her a lot in raising goats on their rural Fremont property.
The top showman in the competition went to a veteran of the goat barn, Sydney Craig, who will represent the goat barn in the Supreme Showman competition today at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.