Fifteen people arrested by police over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Angela R. Alleshouse, 49, of the 1100 block of South 445W, arrested on the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Shazia A. Baloch, 22, of the 900 block of Redding Lane, arrested at the intersection of Wayne Street and Bickland Drive on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terrence A. Benhower, 57, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at the intersection of Elizabeth and Mill streets on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and no proof of insurance.
• Enyel A. Bravo Castellano, 30, of the 900 block of East 300N, arrested on the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Eric M. Cagnet, 26, of the 3400 block of West Landis Road, arrested on the 100 block of Toledo Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Felipe U. Gonzalez, 24, of the 1900 block of Creighton Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 2000 block of South West Fox Lake Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of false government identification, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and three counts of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• David E. Hooker II, 28, of the 1100 block of West C.R. 350N, arrested on 200W at 200N on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Hunter J. Hulbert, 25, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Lottimae Jones, 41, of the 1100 block of South 430W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Naaron B. Ketcham, 32, of the 100 block of North 1000W, arrested on 300W at 600N on misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a felony warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention and a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Ellen E. Lohse, 63, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances and a misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jose A. Lopez Lopez, 22, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested on the 1200 block of West Mill Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 42, of the 5100 block of West 400N, arrested at the intersection of 300W and 600N on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher P. Roth, 35, of the 100 block of Lane 285 Crooked Lake, arrested on the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Robert E. Sanders, 35, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a felony warrant alleging domestic battery serious bodily injury, intimidation, domestic battery adult presence of child less than 16 years old and invasion of privacy with misdemeanors resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
