ANGOLA — Chase crew, altimeter, gondola, drop line, it’s all balloon to me.
Before taking to the sky and basking in the beauty of an inflated hot air balloon, there’s a lengthy process before even reaching the air.
A pilot’s license is first and foremost before flying a balloon. If an aspiring pilot is 14, they can obtain a student pilot license. Upon turning 16, anyone can complete the necessary requirements and earn their private pilot license.
Bookwork and flight hours are the components to preparing for a written test. Primarily, pilots are taught about the weather and how to read it, along with information about their aircraft. The flight hours give individuals hands-on experience in the air. After passing the test, pilots fly with a member of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to fully secure their ticket to fly.
A commercial license can also be earned with more clocked flight hours. Commercial pilots can provide paid rides, whereas private pilots mostly focus on competition flights.
“It starts with a private pilot, which involves 10 hours of training, you know different flight times and so on and you can get your private license once you do your written test and your checkride and so on,” said Dennis Hall, pilot of the balloon Perfect Calm. “Then you can go back or you can even do it all right at the beginning and do 35 hours of flight and have 10 hours of commercial training and get your commercial license.”
Purchasing materials and performing maintenance keeps the balloons flying. Although the materials can’t be purchased just anywhere.
Janet Lutkus, the pilot of Goodnight Gracie, shared about the Cameron ZL-70 balloon she currently uses and some of its features.
“I carry three 15 gallon liquid propane tanks with me. I really only ever use two, but I have a third,” Lutkus said. “(Goodnight Gracie has) a wicker rally basket. Wicker baskets are the best and most durable because they help with hard landings because there’s a little give. They’ve tested metal and other materials, but wicker is the best.”
Lutkus recommends going straight to the balloon’s manufacturer for supplies. When it comes to repairs, she seeks out certified repair shops as manufacturers don’t deviate from their own brand.
While both are aircrafts, there are significant differences between piloting a hot air balloon and piloting an airplane.
“They can steer, we can’t steer. They have control. Other than that, we have less restrictions as far as the hours we need for training. Our aircraft is a bit more basic than what a fixed wing pilot is using,” Hall said. “But we still have to know all of the knowledge in the airspace information and all that associated with the FAA regulations in order to fly.”
Weather is the ultimate determining factor when soaring the sky in a balloon.
“Light winds and some speed above, but not totally calm, those are the ideal weather conditions for ballooning,” Lutkus said.
Securing a trusted crew of friends and family to catch the balloon is a must. Lastly, flying in a willing and excited community provides the perfect landing spot.
Once earning a pilot license, purchasing the needed materials and checking the weather, you can take flight to calming views and new perspectives. Always keep a watchful eye for trees and powerlines along the Angola skyline.
