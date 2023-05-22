INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates across the six-county KPC Media coverage area remain in the low-range that have characterized the area for several months.
After a couple blips that brought unemployment rates up slightly this year — yet still well under the range of full employment — all of the counties are under 3% for April.
By and large, the statistics for April show a nearly unchanged measure of unemployment with the previous year.
The low for the month was in Steuben County at 2.0%. Steuben County's unemployment rate for April was tied for second-lowest in the state.
Steuben was followed by LaGrange and Whitley counties with April unemployment rates of 2.1%. DeKalb County had an April unemployment rate of 2.3%. Rounding out the six counties was Allen County at 2.5% and Noble County at 2.7%.
All 11 counties of Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley) were below 2.9% with only Grant and Noble above the state’s non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6%. Adams, Steuben and Wells counties were at 2%, second lowest in the state compared to the 1.9% unemployment rate of Boone, Daviess and Gibson counties.
While the labor force and employed numbers have held steady for the past year, April saw some significant drops in the number of people out of work month over month, but not compared to a year ago.
“Northeast Indiana showed a bit of an inconsistent pattern for the number of workers; some locations gained while others declined for year-over-year comparisons,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “As we head into the summer months, especially May and June, we need to expect to see some volatility in the monthly unemployment rates since local numbers aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations, think students and retirees who temporarily enter the workforce for seasonal jobs, so we could see numbers jump or dip depending on how long they are looking for work compared to starting a job.”
A year ago saw some of the lowest unemployment rates on record. LaGrange County had an unemployment rate of 1.4% in April 2022 while it was 1.6% in Steuben County last April.
For employers, the fluctuation in available workers continues with challenges for filling available positions.
“For the Fort Wayne metro, the growth in workers, especially employed workers, is a sign of confidence in the job market,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, “but it also means employers with open positions need to be competitive to attract people to fill those positions — wages, hours, schedule flexibility, other benefits — especially for areas with shrinking labor markets."
There has been rumblings that job growth was going to slow across the country, but that doesn't appear to be the case in northeast Indiana.
"Any evidence of a sagging job market is nowhere to be seen in northeast Indiana or really anywhere in the state right now," Farrant said.
