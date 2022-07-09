ANGOLA — The balloons are back in Steuben County and local residents and visitors turned out Friday night to share in the excitement.
The majority of the balloon pilots including the special shape balloon pilots took part in Friday night’s balloon glow on the front lawn of Angola High School. Before that several of the pilots took part in a pilot discretion flight because of weather.
One of the special guests for the evening was Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who was scheduled to fly in one of the balloons.
Saturday morning’s flight was canceled because of high winds above the tree line. Despite that there was a wide variety of activities at the high school throughout the day and into the evening.
Another competition flight is scheduled for this morning, but all of the other activities associated with the festival concluded Saturday night.
