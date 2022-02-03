ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican breakfast is still going to be held on Saturday at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will feature Elise Nieshalla, a candidate for state treasurer.
There will be a light breakfast to start the meeting and all are welcome.
Nieshalla is president of the Boone County Council. She was named 2018 Indiana County Councilor of the Year. She served on the economic development policy team of Mitch Daniels’ two campaigns for governor, in 2004 and 2008. As a 20-year investor in real estate, Nieshalla oversees property acquisitions and business management for a portfolio of investments.
She said she is committed to the highest standards of fiscal stewardship of Hoosiers’ hard-earned tax dollars.
Nieshalla also serves as the vice president of the Indiana County Councils Association and on the board of directors and Legislative Committee for the Association of Indiana Counties, where she works with Indiana’s state lawmakers on county issues including infrastructure funding, home rule, and tax matters.
Nieshalla was an adjunct faculty member of Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs, from where she holds her master’s degree. She was the instructor for classes on topics including public sector management and public policy.
Nieshalla and her husband of 25 years, Chris, have four children.
