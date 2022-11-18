In 1797, a star was born. This person was a star to the idea of equality. This person believed in gender and race equality. This star was Isabella Baumfree.
Isabella was born in 1797 to enslaved parents in Ulster County, New York. She was first sold, around age nine for $100. The sale included a flock of sheep. She was sold a few more times before she ended up being bought by a man named John Dumont.
If Isabella worked hard and did what he said, John promised to set her free on July 4th, 1826. That never happened. John went back on his word. After fulfilling what she thought was her obligation, Isabella walked away and was taken in by a couple. This is where the story of freedom began and after her conversion to Christianity, she changed her name to Sojourner Truth.
She traveled around the country, advocating for women and people of color. In May of 1861, Sojourner Truth spoke on the steps of our courthouse. Although she was not warmly welcomed, she stood her ground amongst ridicule and spoke for the ideas and rights that she thought were just. I have two daughters. My hope is that they turn out to be strong women. My hope is that they are not afraid to stand up and speak out for what they believe is right. One of my daughters is ironically named Isabella also.
Just down the road from our house in Pleasant Lake is the old property of a Steuben County abolitionist named Horatio Roby. Sojourner Truth stayed the night at his house before her speech in Angola. As a result of this he was arrested for “harboring a negro”. Although there is no record that it was ever brought to trial, it causes me to get lost in thought while on my evening runs. As I pass the plots of land owned by Horatio, I feel a sense of pride of how far we have come. It also makes me realize how far we still have to go. Regardless, that piece of land just down the road causes reflection during the warm summers evenings as I run by. Horoatio invited and sheltered her during her visit. Just like her, he was not afraid to take a stand with a strong opinion in a respectful manner. It reminds me of how far we have come, but yet how far we still have to go. It reminds me that we still need people who are not afraid to take a stand and do what they feel is right yet today.
It is fitting that we will place a statue just steps away from where she spoke on our courthouse steps. It is there that she can stand and look at the monument that commemorates the Civil War, a war where she actively recruited black soldiers to serve. A war that fought for the freedoms that everyone deserves. Atop our Civil War monument stands Columbia, the goddess of liberty. She faces east so that she can watch the sun rise on our nation. Out of the corner of her right eye she will be able to see a real life goddess. She will be able to see someone who is adored. She will be able to see a star in OUR story of liberty.
Our monument is the centerpiece of our Fourth of July Parade. On July 4th, 1861 Sojourner Truth was promised freedom, it seems just that we give her a great view of our parade every year. She will be watching our celebration of liberty all while standing in front of our courthouse that protects our rights as citizens of the United States of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.