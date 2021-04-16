Multiple Hoosier officials responded to the news of a mass shooting late Thursday night at the FedEx facility on Indianapolis’ southwest side, offering condolences for those killed in the incident.
Here’s what was said:
“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.
“Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.” — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.
“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.” — Gov. Eric Holcomb
“The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night.” — Sen. Todd Young
“Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come.
“Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation.” — Sen. Mike Braun
“Amanda and I mourn the lives lost in Indianapolis last night and are praying for all involved.
“We are grateful to the local law enforcement who quickly responded to this senseless tragedy.” — Rep. Jim Banks
“Like so many others, I woke up to the news of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility feeling heartbroken and angry. This feeling is too familiar because I understand the hurt and anguish of speaking with a loved one before work only for them never to come home. Now, there are eight empty chairs at dinner tables and lives have been permanently altered because of inaction and a refusal to show some proactive responsibility to a problem that’s crippled our country, Indiana, and the Indianapolis community for too long.
“It would be absolutely coldhearted of House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Rodric Bray, and Governor Eric Holcomb if they failed to address gun violence as the state is currently in session and able to find a solution to this problem. The conversation will be tough, but we must get a firm grip of the situation and the collective epidemic — and if that means passing background check legislation, banning automatic rifles, and advocating for other common-sense gun control measures, let’s get that done immediately.
“We must mourn the Hoosiers whose lives were cut way too short, but we must also take action to prevent another tragedy like this from happening on Indiana soil. Let’s also remember to thank our Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the first responders for bravely taking what could likely be the worst call they’ll receive in their careers. We owe them our gratitude for keeping us safe during these uncertain times.” — Ali Brown, Indianapolis City-County Councilor, District 5
“I am heartbroken over the terrible killings and the tragedy that happened at the Indianapolis FedEx facility. The Hoosiers we lost today were our friends and neighbors who simply showed up to do their work and provide for their families. Now, their loved ones and family members will see empty chairs at dinner tables or empty pews at churches because of these senseless killings. This is an immeasurable loss to the City of Indianapolis, for the state of Indiana, and for all Hoosiers. We will also continue to pray for the full recovery of those who were wounded during this terrible attack. I want to thank our first responders and law enforcement officers for their protection and services and ask that we remember the victims of this shooting and keep their family members close in our thoughts during this difficult time.” — former Sen. Joe Donnelly
“The Indiana Democratic Party is heartbroken over the mass shooting that abruptly altered the lives and families of so many in the Indianapolis community today. An epidemic that is sadly unique to our country has reached our state once again. We must ask ourselves: when will these senseless acts of violence end? How many more mass shootings will Indiana have to experience before lawmakers find some courage to pass common sense laws? We pray for the Hoosiers we lost early this morning and for their loved ones. We must commit to coming and working together to ensure that incidents like this one never happen again in Indiana.” — Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party
