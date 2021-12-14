ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced two new members of the system’s executive leadership team, Chief Nursing Officer Julie McCormick and Chief Quality Officer Rachel Faulkner.
These two leaders each bring nearly two decades of healthcare experience and have held numerous leadership roles over the course of their careers.
McCormick is a registered nurse who holds a master’s degree in healthcare business administration. She has more than 17 years of experience in patient care, operations, process improvement, clinical patient excellence and clinical program development and implementation.
McCormick began her career as an acute care nurse in Fort Wayne before moving into various leadership roles in business development, population health and clinical integration. She most recently served as vice president of primary care operations for Parkview Physicians Group.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve northeast Indiana as Cameron’s chief nursing officer,” said McCormick. “Cameron is a special organization that is deeply ingrained in the community, and I am looking forward to augmenting the amazing work the staff is already doing to promote patient health and well-being.”
Outside of work McCormick enjoys traveling and staying active with her husband and three children.
Faulkner is also a registered nurse who holds a master’s in business administration. She is a certified professional in healthcare quality and has more than 18 years of healthcare experience, 10 of which she spent in healthcare quality roles. Faulkner is very familiar with the CQO position and has spent the last 6 years in a Chief Quality Officer role or equivalent.
Immediately prior to joining Cameron, Faulkner served as assistant vice president of quality and safety for a health system in Georgia.
“I’m excited to join the tight-knit Cameron family and bring my passion for healthcare quality to a fast-growing hospital system,” said Faulkner. “Cameron is such a necessary institution in the northeast Indiana community, and I’m eager to contribute to the great work that’s being done here.”
When she is not at the hospital, Faulkner can be found hiking, camping, reading, and spending time with her husband, three children and two dogs.
With roots dating back to 1926, Cameron Hospital has served generations of families by providing personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Today, the hospital offers the same commitment to care in a modern facility with advanced equipment and an outstanding team of physicians and healthcare professionals, all of whom are dedicated to our patients and the community as a whole. As Cameron continues to grow and expand, the system’s focus remains on providing the highest quality of care and pursuing innovation to offer specialty services that are unique to the rural community.
“The appointment of Julie and Rachel to our administration will further position Cameron for continued growth and success,” said Angie Logan, Cameron president and CEO. “We look forward to seeing how these women will use their talents to enhance our strong leadership team, the system as a whole, and our surrounding community.”
