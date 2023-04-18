Five people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Todd A. Hart, 32, of the 100 block of Trail North, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Kimberly S. Lambright, 30, of the 100 block of Trail North, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Aureliano Ruiz, 61, of the 400 block of 7th Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Ethan C. Slone, 21, of the 100 block of Dagny Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child exploitation.
• Joshua R. Staley, 21, of the 300 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
