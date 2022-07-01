FORT WAYNE — When children fall victim to sexual abuse, their abuser is very rarely a stranger in the community.
In the vast, vast majority of cases, the person abusing a child is someone they know intimately — parents, grandparents, family members, teachers, pastors, family friends, babysitters.
Strangers in the neighborhood or random predators from the internet? Very rarely.
If people are concerned about the potential that their child may be abused at some point in their life, the threat is often much closer to home than they'd expect.
"(Abusers) are overwhelming people that are known to the victim," said Sara Drury, forensic interviewer and Child Advocacy Center manager with the Bill Lewis Center for Children in Fort Wayne. "It is most often family member, a caregiver, significant other. I'm thinking, in my personal experience, I can only recall three or four cases that they weren't somebody who has already been known to the child and I've done over 1,000 interviews with children."
Across 2020, 2021 and year-to-date 2022, forensic interviewers at the Bill Lewis Center have conducted a total of 1,833 interviews with child victims from an eight-county region serving Allen, Adams, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
According to the center's in-house statistics, of those 1,833 cases, in 1,777 of them — 97% — the perpetrator of the abuse was someone known to the child. Just 25 cases, only 1.4% were strangers to the child, with another 1.7% being "unknown," meaning that "an identity of the alleged perpetrator was never found during the investigation," Drury explained.
Abusers are almost always known to the children they're abusing because in order for that abuse to happen they need to have access to the child and most often have some sort of relationship that they're able to exploit in order to take advantage of the child and then prevent the child from telling someone about it.
"In general, sex abuse can only happen when there is some kind of a trusting relationship there," Drury said. "Perpetrators are only able to continue to abuse a child if there is some type of relationship there, if there's some kind of secrecy.
"The closer relationship also keeps a child from talking about the abuse. That's part of the dynamics of sex abuse is secrecy and that helplessness a child has," Drury said. "That child is less likely to disclose what's happening to them."
In the rare cases when a child is exploited by a stranger, Drury said those are typically one-time incidents, because the abuser doesn't typically have access to that child again. That's a different dynamic compared to many other cases, where abuse can stretch for months or years as long as the abuser can leverage their power over the child to prevent them from telling anyone, Drury said.
There are often power dynamics at work, too. For example, Drury said there are cases where a woman and her child are living with a boyfriend who is the sole earner in the household, which then allows him to manipulate a child into secrecy by telling them they and mom could end up out on the street if someone found out.
"It's not some boogeyman in the neighborhood snatching a child. That's not how it happens," Drury said. "There is some kind of connection and relationship there. That child is known in some way."
That being said, in instances where strangers are involved, it's often with older children and the connection is occurring online.
Social media sites in particular can open minors up to the entire world and the potential to catch the eye of someone with ill intentions.
"It's very very dangerous and it comes across innocuous to these kids, connecting with people that they don't know because they're trying to get the most likes or followers and they're opening themselves up to a danger they don't understand," Drury said.
Teens who open themselves up to chat with strangers from across the country or across the world can run afoul of people sending unsolicited nude photos to them, requesting lewd or nude photos of the teen or starting to build an online relationship that could lead to future, potential in-person abuse.
Cases where a child agrees to meet a stranger from the internet and then is abused are still incredibly rare, statistically, but when it does, Drury said it usually occurs after a long period of communication between the child and predator.
Because, like abuse perpetrated by people who know a child, abusers need to develop a relationship and a level of trust before they're able to successfully exploit someone.
"It happens, but it's after some period of time. We're not seeing kids who are having one or two conversations," Drury said. "That person has talked to them and groomed them and there's been an ongoing relationship."
That type of situation can be preventable, however, Drury notes, and parents can play a role in protecting their kids from online threats.
Parents can and should talk to their children about body control and consent in age-appropriate ways — small children can learn about private areas, the difference between good touching and bad touching and about stranger danger, while older children can have more meaty conversations about online safety, safe relationships and sex. They should also be aware of their child's online presence and try to monitor it.
Teens should be encouraged not to share their personal information, including things like location tags on posts that can give away where they live. And minors shouldn't agree to meet an adult they don't know.
Even though threats do exist, those types of situations remain by far the exception, not the norm.
"It's easier for a parent to think that there's a boogeyman out there that is going to hurt their child," Drury said, but reminded that the threat is much more often in or closer to home. "Not all attention on a topic is good attention. The scary thing about some of the people who are saying this is it's taking attention away and drawing attention away from the real threats that are out there. It can do a huge disservice to the actual issue."
