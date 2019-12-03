ANGOLA — The 13th Annual Christmas Concert to benefit the Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County will be held Thursday at 7 p.m.
The concert will be held in the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
The concert is free and tickets are not needed. An offering will be gathered at the event with all proceeds going directly to the work of the Shelter. Turning Point provides temporary housing, food and support to the homeless and transients in Steuben County.
Popular, classic Christmas music will be performed by the Auburn Community Band. The band is comprised of musicians from not only Auburn, but from throughout Steuben County and northeast Indiana as well. These are musicians who love to play music and are donating their time and talents for this special benefit for the Turning Point Homeless Shelter. Christmas holiday pops music, some with accompanying vocals, will be featured in this special performance.
For more information about the Christmas concert or the Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County, call 665-9191.
