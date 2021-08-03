ANGOLA — The Downtown Angola Coalition approached the Angola Common Council to request funding for an executive director but no action was taken Monday.
“The only thing keeping us back from being an accredited national Main Street is the fact that we do not have a paid director,” said DAC President Colleen Everage. “An initial investment would really help us because what we’re seeing is a lot of money at the state level coming this way and we want to grab some of that.”
Currently, DAC is a volunteer-operated affiliate of Main Street America, a program that supports downtown and commercial district revitalization across the country. While being an affiliate does qualify DAC for certain grants, becoming a nationally accredited Main Street would open even further opportunities for funding.
This increased funding would come as a great benefit, considering DAC has seen significant growth since it began in 2017.
“There’s too much at stake here to rely on volunteers,” Everage said. “There’s literally millions of dollars that we’re eligible for, and we can’t manage that kind of money just as volunteers.”
In terms of revenue, DAC receives about $75,000 in grants and is currently contemplating a membership opportunity called the Friends of Downtown, which could provide another source of local funding.
Everage said that grant money is available from the state to help offset the cost of a director, but the organization must already have a director in order to apply.
“To be competitive we are asking for $65,000,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t feel it was such an opportunity.”
This investment would allow DAC to hire a director and begin looking into operational grants, but the council expressed concern about a lack of information concerning how much the grants would cover.
“I think it’s a great idea, but we don’t want to go into it blind,” said council member Kathy Armstrong. “Take a look and see how much money you think we could leverage for operational dollars in the next three to four years, and then we would have a better sense of what our cash layout would be for this.”
The council took no action on DAC’s $65,000 request but said further consideration could be made after more information was provided about what grants the organization planned to use in order to sustain a director.
The council also agreed that helping the organization continue to grow would be a great benefit to the community.
“We’ve been able to do some really, really cool things, but without that full time person we’re limiting our community on what we can be doing,” Everage said. “We want to net as much for the community as we can because they’re going to give it away. It might as well come this way.”
