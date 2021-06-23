FREMONT — Once worried about losing his job with Amoco, Larry Satek and his wife, Pam, spent time worrying and talking about what they’d do if that fateful day came.
Their children were either in college or close to going to college, and they wanted to make sure they were on top of whatever the future held.
Not waiting on fate — which, never came as Larry never lost his job — the two decided to grow some grapes on Pam’s family property near Lake James. She wanted to live at the lake anyway, so Larry said he thought he could grow grapes on the hillside Pam’s great-grandfather, Fred Kriebaum, had used as an apple orchard that had since gone wild.
“I called my mom and said Mom can we knock down the trees and plant some grapes,” said Pam. “She said sure.”
That was right around the year 1992. A bulldozer was brought in to take out the trees and in the spring of 1993, grapes went in with the early varieties planted including the Foch, Steuben, DeChaunac and Seyval Blanc.
On June 30, 2001, they officially opened Satek Winery.
Now, 20 years later, the winery still stands and things have only grown and gotten better since the early days of growing a few grapes as a commercial vineyard, selling to other Indiana wineries.
In that 20 years, Satek Winery has also won numerous awards for its wines.
It wasn’t always easy, especially since Larry, who holds a PhD in chemistry, never lost his job and spent time commuting to Chicago every week for work.
“We were both working in Chicago and, on the weekend, we would come here and he took care of the grapes while I looked for property,” said Pam.
When they found the property the winery now sits on at 6208 N. Van Guilder Road, Fremont, it was pretty much wild.
“It was pretty primitive back here,” said Larry. “I spent a lot of hours bush hogging the land.”
Pam quit her job as a principal in 2001 when opening the winery. Larry continued to work in Chicago that first year before retiring in the summer of 2002.
“We built our house on Lake James, moved to the lake, and have been here since,” she said.
Larry said for that first summer open, the winery was stocked with enough wine, so they thought, to carry through into the following year.
“But by October, we were almost out,” he said.
Similar happened with demand far exceeding supply for a few years, but by that fourth year he said things had leveled out and they were keeping up.
That’s also when they picked a few wines that they would “never run out of” to have in the winery, Larry said.
Typically, there are anywhere from 28-30 wines in the works, with 20 on the tasting menu at any given time. Others will be nearing release or in the tanks waiting to finish and be bottled.
“It has always been our goal to have something for everyone,” said Larry.
Satek Winery offers a selection of dry red and dry white wines as well as a variety of semi-sweet and sweeter red and white wines.
Larry said several wineries in Northeast Indiana have ties in some way to Satek, as their staff or founders have either worked with Satek Winery or have come to them for advice.
“We always took the attitude of having more wineries supports everyone,” he said. “We’re not in competition with one another.”
Winemaker Shane Christ joined the team in 2002 as a new college graduate with a degree in business management from Ball State.
Pam said he walked in one afternoon when she was working, not at all looking old enough to be there and “nobody was going to be underage drinking in my winery.”
It turns out he was indeed 21, as were the friends he was with. His parents had told him now that he was done with college he needed a real job.
“The rest is history,” Pam said. “Shane does a marvelous job.”
He credits Pam and Larry with being responsible for much of his professional career. He’s served on area boards, has been able to travel, assist other winemakers and grow in a number of ways.
Shane is currently the president of the Indiana Winery and Vineyard Association, a position Larry also once held.
“We have been so warmly accepted in this community,” said Pam. “It’s been a great place to do business and the people are very encouraging, accepting and so supportive.”
Satek plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary a little bit quieter than many would expect, out of an abundance of caution, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on to commemorate the occasion.
July 2-11, there will be five new wines coming to the winery as well as commemorative glasses people can purchase.
There will also be a specially bottled, commemorative wine, Vicennial. It’s not bottled quite yet, but will be for celebration time.
The five new wines are a 2020 Traminette, a 2020 dry rose, a 2019 DeChaunac, a Corot Noir and a Vine Zinfandel.
To keep up with all things winery related, visit satekwinery.com or follow on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.