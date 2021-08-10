Two people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nathaniel J. Hull, 28, Ashley, arrested in the 100 block of Spring Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Patrick B. Jones, 34, of the 800 block of East West Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
