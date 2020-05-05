ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Zachary I. Huddleston, 31, of the 100 block of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Luther O. Lee, 31, of the 100 block of Staunton Avenue, Churubusco, arrested on Turkey Creek Road at C.R. 1050W on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• James A. Swary, 51, of the 900 block of Dublin Lane, arrested in the 300 block of Clyde Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
