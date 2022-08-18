GENTIAN LAKE — The 101 Lakes Trust presented Pete Hippensteel with the second annual Environmental Visionary Award during its annual meeting in the Wild Turkey Shelter at Trine State Recreation Area on Wednesday.
Hippensteel was one of the founders of the Steuben County Lakes Council, which formed the 101 Lakes Trust in 2006 amid efforts to secure Trine State Recreation Area as a protected state property.
“This area was our first project,” said 101 Lakes Trust Board President Janet Albright.
The land trust now protects Powers Reserve, a county owned property in eastern Steuben County, along with conservation easements at Arrowhead Lake, Lake Meserve and Lake Pleasant.
The lakeside easements were established by Ryan Matthews, the recipient of the first Environmental Visionary Award. The award recognizes those who stand out in their efforts to preserve, maintain and restore Steuben County’s land and lakes.
Hippensteel, a retired Trine University biology professor, is technical vice president of the Lakes Council, overseeing efforts to monitor water quality and establish measures to clean polluted waterways in the county.
He published “Steuben County Lakes: 200 years of change to our lakes from 1816 to 2016.”
He was instrumental in the founding of the Indiana Lakes Management Society, which was modeled after the Steuben County Lakes Council. He has served on numerous state and local organizations furthering environmental conservation.
Hippensteel has a number of awards under his belt, including a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hoosier Environmental Council.
The 101 Lakes Trust’s mission statement is “To protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams and neighborhoods to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation and research.”
Its next meeting is Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola. Those interested in learning more about the organization and how to establish conservation easements are encouraged to attend.
Andrea Huntington, executive director of the Indiana Land Protection Alliance, attended the 101 Lakes Trust’s annual meeting. ILPA is a collaboration of land conservation organizations across the state. It is overseen by a board of directors that includes Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy Executive Director Bridget Harrison.
ILPA, based in Indianapolis, assists and trains nonprofit land stewards and it advocates at a state level for conservation. ILPA worked closely with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to secure Next Level Trails funding for land trusts, said Huntington, and plans to lobby for permanent annual state funding for the environment.
“We would really like to see around $50 million go into land conservation next year,” Huntington said.
The state’s environmental license plate nets about $1 million a year for actual conservation projects, she said.
ILPA provides grants for nonprofit and government entities doing community projects. Learn more at protectindiaanland.org or by calling 317-445-7474.
