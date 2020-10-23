Police make nine
arrests on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Bobbi J. Avila, 37, of the 1000 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Amber M. Branning, 35, of the 1000 block of Wohlert Street, arrested in the 100 block of West C.R. 100N on felony charges of possession of a narcotic and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicholas W. Bruner, 29, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 30N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey J. Burns, 52, of the 300 block of North Fremont Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Rian S. Houser, 31, of the 600 block of North Maple Street, LaGrange, arrested on warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dewey J. Imse II, 18, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, Waterloo, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jack M. Malott, 30, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony residential entry.
• Dilma G. Martinez Garcia, 34, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at U.S. 20 and C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a license.
• Jerry L. Thompson, 55, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
