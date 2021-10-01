PRAIRIE HEIGHTS — Prairie Heights High School students kicked off homecoming week Friday by naming their 2021 homecoming court.
The court includes seniors Hunter Allen, Colton Penick, Lydia Quick, Aliyah Smith, Jolie Sexton, Katie Eash, Camden Hall and Luke Severe.
The underclassmen are freshmen Ella Coney and Maverick Deveau, sophomores Matthew Levitz and Adilyn Smith and juniors Kamden Leed and Zoe Morgan.
Starting Monday, students will participate in a variety of homecoming themed activities including spirit week in which each day will feature a different dress up theme.
Monday will be pajama day, Tuesday is mix-match day, Wednesday is dress with class-seasons of the year, Thursday will be hat day and Friday concludes the week with spirit day.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the football field, the public is invited to attend the school’s powder puff football game. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the gate. Students are free and can earn spirit points for homecoming week by attending.
Homecoming week will end Friday as the Prairie Heights Panthers vie for the win against the Fremont Eagles. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to come early to watch as each class showcases its homecoming float in a parade.
