ANGOLA — The Steuben Art Scene will be hosting its inaugural art show and sale this April.
After a big move from the country of DeKalb to Lake James, Vicki Thompson pursued her passion of art in the creation of the Steuben Art Scene with her friends Colleen Mcnabb-Everage, Susie Freeman-John, Laurie Brandon and Diane Stock.
The spring art show will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The artists will be having a private dinner reception on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Thompson got the idea for the Art Scene because of her own work with stained glass. Before her move she had collected many tools and created a lot of art with stained glass.
When she moved, Thompson had to sell many of her supplies due to downsizing and without all of her tools she came up with the original idea and hope for the future of the Steuben Art Scene. It would be a community facility where artists can come to sell and display their art, participate in classes for different mediums and use tools to practice their art.
Thompson said, “We’re working on three things. We’re working on building our board of directors, getting the non-profit organization to run like a business and to build the artists community.”
The spring art show will be located at the Red Barn Acres at 350 East S.R. 120, Fremont.
“We felt like we really needed to let the community know who we are so we organized the spring art show,” said Thompson.
To build community in Steuben County and bring the art community together Thompson has brought together many artists from around the midwest. The show will feature artists Emma Logan, Zee Anweiler, Gretchen Meinzen, Angee Walberry, Lynne Liechty, Daniel Driggs, Monica Wells, Michael Goettner, Lucy Synk, James Bowers and more.
Currently the Art Scene is working with sponsors such as the Fremont Community Fund, the Steuben County Community Foundation, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, and others to host the spring art show. This show will include ceramics, paintings, multi-mediums and many styles of art.
“Satek Winery is giving us wine for the private artists reception on Friday. For the actual show we have a giveaway for a nice wine basket with different sorted items,” said Thompson.
There are still openings for artists to be a part of the art show. The founders have high hopes for the future and are looking for others in the Steuben County community to be on their board of directors. For more information, contact the Steuben Art Scene at info@steubenartscene.org or visit their website at steubenartscene.org.
