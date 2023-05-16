ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council began discussing the process of revitalizing the city’s website and passed two ordinances on Monday.
The Common Council was introduced to an estimate for updating the city’s website, which can be found at angolain.org.
Links Creative Alliance, Speedway, has been tasked with refreshing the online presence. The work will cost about $35,545.
During discussion, Mayor Richard Hickman voiced the importance of focusing on the website.
“It’s really needing updating and even now, and even more so in the future,” Hickman said. “It’s the first thing people see of Angola, we need to get that worked up a little bit.”
Council member Kathy Armstrong asked if the work was budgeted for 2023. Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert confirmed money had been apportioned out for the updates. With no further discussion, the request was approved 5-0.
For its third and final reading, an ordinance for additional appropriations for the city’s general and local income tax economic development funds was passed 5-0.
The general funding portion requested $450,000 be allocated to the Common Council. For the LIT economic development funds, there was a request for $300,000. The allotment is set to go toward services and charges for the local road and street fund.
Also passed 5-0 was an ordinance amending the appointment process for the Angola Economic Development Commission.
The group will now consist of three members instead of five.
Of those, one will be selected by the mayor, one nominated by the Common Council and one nominated by the County Council.
The Common Council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 5 at 7 p.m. and can be live streamed through the city’s YouTube channel.
