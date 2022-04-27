ANGOLA — An Angola man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated crashed into a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department vehicle on Sunday, resulting in minor injuries to the man and a sheriff’s deputy.
Candido L. Guerrero, 57, allegedly pulled out from a gas station on West Maumee Street, east of Interstate 69, colliding with the marked sheriff’s cruiser driven by Deputy Shane Matchette, who was conducting routine patrol duties at about 10 p.m., a news release said.
As Matchette was approaching the Speedway gas station just east of I-69, a green 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Guerrero of Angola pulled out directly into the path of the Matchette.
Matchettte attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to and the two vehicles collided.
The initial crash investigation conducted by the Angola Police, determined alcohol was a factor. Also, Guerrero’s vehicle was not insured.
The roadway was wet at the time of the crash due to rain.
Guerrero was arrested for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, operating without ever having a license and false informing.
Guerrero posted 10% of a $2,500 bail and was released.
Matchette has made a full recovery and is back to work.
The incident remains under investigation by the Angola Police Department.
Assisting Angola Police at the scene were the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Angola Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.