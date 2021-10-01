FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council met briefly Thursday evening to approve a new hire to the Fremont Police Department and to start the search for Wastewater Treatment Facility employee.
Fremont Town Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said, “as long as she meets her prequalification requirements,” Tawni Campbell will be sworn in during the Oct. 18 Fremont Town Council meeting as a new Fremont police officer.
Fremont Town Council will also be accepting applications for a Wastewater Treatment Facility employee, through Friday, Oct.15.
Applications will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont.
Qualifications for the position include: a high school diploma or equivalent, Class B CDL or the ability to acquire one and electrical and computer knowledge.
The Town Council meets at the Fremont Town Hall at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
