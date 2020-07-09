The 101 Lakes Kiwanis of Angola will be selling pork loin sandwiches on Saturday and again July 18.
The fresh pork loins are grilled on location at the Aspen Dental Center parking lot, 1555 N. Wayne St.
Sandwiches will be ready to purchase at 10 a.m. both days. The cost is $5 for a sandwich and a bottle of water. All safety precautions are being taken for customers to drive by and purchase a sandwich.
Funds generated by the Kiwanis are donated back to local nonprofits in the community.
