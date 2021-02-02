INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would strip protections for designated Indiana wetlands has passed out of the Senate Monday and on Tuesday was referred to the Indiana House.
On a 29-19 vote, Senate Bill 389, which would repeal Indiana’s wetlands law that protects many of the state’s remaining wetlands that are crucial to the environment, particularly the lakes areas of northeast Indiana was passed.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, who heads the Natural Resources Committee, voted against the bill. Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, signed on as a late co-author to the bill and voted for it.
“This is not workable, it is not feasible and it’s certainly an endangerment to all that we protect and are trying to protect in terms of our lakes,” Glick told KPC Media Group last week.
Glick promises to get changes to the bill in order to continue to protect the state's wetlands, many of which are in northeast Indiana.
“This is a serious matter for us. We have been talking about the bill with the authors and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and others concerning this matter. There has to be a workable solution to this without blowing up all of the wetlands in northeast Indiana, and Indiana period,” Glick said. “This bill can effect about 85% of the wetlands in Indiana.”
Since the early 19th Century, Indiana has lost about 85% of its wetlands to development and draining of land for agriculture. A majority of the state’s wetlands are found in northeast Indiana and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a 1991 report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
“Noble County contained the greatest number of wetland acres with approximately 27,500 acres or 3.38% of the state’s total wetland acreage,” the DNR report said.
Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to clear red tape for builders and developers, who often pose the greatest threat to the vitality of wetlands, information from the Steuben County Lakes Council has said.
The move by the Senate comes after the Trump administration, almost exactly a year ago, changed environmental rules that allow for greater pollution and development of wetlands and streams.
However, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to pause executive orders by the Trump administration.
The president directed federal agencies to review and potentially overturn more than 100 Trump-era policies that the new administration says “were harmful to public health, damaging to the environment, unsupported by the best available science, or otherwise not in the national interest,” including the wetlands rule change from a year ago.
At the time, the Trump administration argued that it would be best left to the states to determine how to protect their waterways.
Ironically, S.B. 389 says the state law would not apply to wetlands protected by the federal government.
In the general description of the law on Indiana’s website, it says, “repeal of that law is not intended to affect: (1) the regulation in Indiana under the federal Clean Water Act of the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States; or (2) the authorization of the state of Indiana to administer the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program.”
The bill is an agenda item before the Steuben County Lakes Council's meeting Saturday in Angola.
