ANGOLA — Steuben County Emergency Medical Service has reliable backup that will always be there and never get tired.
Steuben County EMS is the first emergency response agency in northeastern Indiana to acquire LUCAS devices — automated CPR machines.
There is one in each of four EMS vehicles, two at the Fremont station and two based in Angola.
The LUCAS 3 devices, the newest LUCAS model, were purchased with Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Saving lives
As of last week, Steuben County EMS’ LUCAS 3 units had been used six times since being put into service two months ago.
“We’ve saved two lives with it,” said Pat Kirkpatrick, Steuben County EMS director.
The Journal of the American Heart Association published a report Dec. 28, 2018 comparing LUCAS to manual chest compressions. It found evidence in favor of using the devices to provide high-quality chest compressions during ambulance transport.
LUCAS 3 is a third-generation device, launched in major markets in 2016. Stryker Medical in Portage, Michigan is listed as one of three worldwide distributors of the LUCAS 3.
“The LUCAS device has been shown to improve quality of chest compressions, increase ETCO2 (end-tidal carbon dioxide) levels as well as being able to sustain life-saving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts. LUCAS has been studied extensively, shown to be safe and effective and to save patients that would otherwise have been considered futile,” says the web site at lucas-cpr.com. “With the LUCAS device, fatigue, individual variations or psychological factors are removed from CPR and there is no longer a need for switching CPR providers every two minutes. LUCAS helps provide high-quality and safer chest compressions in situations such as patient movement and transportation, during prolonged CPR or in the cath lab.”
Sometimes a scene is unsafe or unsuitable for appropriate medical care. The LUCAS allows for movement of a patient without modifying CPR.
Occasionally, said Steuben County paramedic Josh Daring, the number of people available to do CPR is limited.
“You may only have four or five people on scene who have to rotate through this,” Daring said. “They also have other things to do … It helps take the fatigue factor out of it.”
There are documented cases where the LUCAS device has been used for many hours and the patient survived neurologically intact.
“It does exactly what it’s supposed to do all the time,” said Kirkpatrick.
Safer medics
On March 27, the CARES Act was signed into law, providing trillions of dollars for emergency assistance and healthcare response for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES funds made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency address “emergency response personnel by providing critically needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.” Grant applications were submitted early this year for items that fall under eligible costs, including “resources for operations and safety.”
The automated devices enhance emergency medical workers’ safety by eliminating the need for hands-on CPR. With less one-on-one contact during the process, “we reduce our risk to COVID,” said Kirkpatrick.
The four units purchased by Steuben County EMS cost about $15,000 apiece, said Daring. Due to their high cost, they would have been difficult to acquire without CARES funds.
“This is a positive thing to come out of COVID-19,” said Daring.
Other emergency services departments across the nation took advantage of the opportunity.
In July, Covington, Kentucky Fire Department bought six LUCAS 3 devices with $113,670 in federal CARES Act money distributed through the Kentucky Department for Local Government, says the City of Covington web site at covingtonky.gov/news.
In August, Visalia Fire Department in Visalia, California used CARES Act funding to purchase seven LUCAS 3 devices for $112,119.67, says the city’s website at visalia.city/news.
“Chest compressions are usually the first action taken by first responders on scene after identifying the patient is in cardiac arrest and in need of CPR,” said City of Visalia Fire Chief Dan Griswold. “CPR is a strenuous intervention that puts firefighter paramedics at a greater risk of exposure to blood, saliva and airborne illnesses such as COVID-19.”
The closest provider in the region with LUCAS 3 is Jay County EMS, which also recently got its devices. Jay County EMS announced the addition on Sept. 29 on its Facebook page. Jay County is about 45 miles south of Fort Wayne.
“We are the first provider in the region to have them,” said Daring.
The LUCAS 3 can be configured to changing life-saving protocols. With Bluetooth capability, updates provided by the American Heart Association can be downloaded onto the devices.
“I really want this department to be cutting edge,” said Kirkpatrick.
