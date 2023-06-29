Six people arrested Wednesday, Thursday by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kylie G. Allen, 24, of the 2300 block of Fruitland Road, Muscatine, Iowa, arrested in the 5100 block of West U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Frank N. Bailey III, 48, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, North Webster, arrested on C.R. 300W at West Orland Road on charges of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and a fugitive warrant.
• Christopher J. Bonecutter, 38, of the 3100 block of South Stone Road, Marion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Brianna C. Klink, 28, of the 700 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of North C.R. 200W on charges of felony domestic battery with a prior against the same victim and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Bruce W. Perkins, 49, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, arrested on Randolph Street at Williams Street on a charge of felony operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
• Samuel N. Shepherd III, 25, of the 400 block of Alamosa Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
