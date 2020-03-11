ANGOLA — Trine University continues to monitor and inform the campus community of developments with COVID-19, Trine President Earl Brooks II said in a message to university students, faculty, staff and parents posted on the university website Wednesday morning.
“As we have been throughout, we are in regular contact with state and local health officials and are actively monitoring the health of our campus community. We are also in frequent contact with our peer institutions and will continue to seek appropriate guidance from experts and health officials,” Brooks said in his message, in keeping with his promise to keep the community informed of its reaction to the outbreak. “For now, it is important to note that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus and, along with our peer universities and conference partners, we will continue to function as normal, educating students in our classrooms and labs and fully supporting extra-curricular activities.”
This doesn’t mean there won’t be changes with operations in the future, Brooks said.
“It is also important to note that as we continue to operate the university, we will make adjustments as necessary. This includes making a university-wide assessment of employee and student travel and involvement in university events to make sure that we do not put members of our community in unnecessary risk. This is part of our overall commitment to being nimble and responsive should the situation change. Please continue to check our resource page at trine.edu for updates and new information,” Brooks said.
“While the risk of contracting the virus remains low, the health and vitality of our community is our highest priority and we will continue to do everything possible to safeguard students, staff and faculty,” Brooks said.
Trine has been on a higher state of alert after it learned Monday that the spouse of one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The man is being treated in a hospital and the spouse is in self-quarantine. The spouse has not shown symptoms of the coronavirus. The Angola campus was determined safe for the community on Monday. Prior to this, the university had been taking measures to prevent the spread of disease.
Brooks said everyone has a role to play, so he shared guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health for students and employees:
• Students on the Angola campus who experience symptoms of any illness are to contact the Health Center at 665-4585 to pre-screen their symptoms. Health Center hours are weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside Health Center hours, students are encouraged to visit Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital at 1381 N. Wayne St., Angola, or Cameron Memorial Community Hospital at 416 E. Maumee St., Angola. It is very important that students call ahead so that the hospital can be adequately prepared. Cameron and Urgent Care may be reached by calling 665-2141.
• Students at the Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences who experience symptoms of any illness should see their local physician or visit an urgent care facility as soon as possible.
• Trine employees with symptoms of any illness are encouraged to stay home from work and seek treatment as soon as possible from a medical professional.
