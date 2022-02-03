Three people arrested on Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David C. Brown, 48, of the 400 block of Lake Oliver Drive, Angola, Alabama, arrested on Lane 195 Crooked Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Cole J. Delorey, 24, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Matthew D. Shaffer, 35, of the 6600 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.