ANGOLA — Angola Quilt Shop is having a speaker coming on Sunday afternoon April 2 at 1 p.m. upstairs in the retreat center.
The class on traditional and modern quilting will last for about an hour, and it is suitable for everyone interested in quilting from beginners to experts. Space is limited, pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is Feb. 15. The cost of participation is $35.
Tammy DiPasquale, owner of Angola Quilt Shop, said this is the first time that this particular speaker Rona Herman, also known as Rona the Ribbiter and the Travelling Quilter, is coming to Angola.
The lecturer is the author of the books on quilting and quilting patterns, and she taught quilting classes around the globe.
DiPasquale added that she did not hold classes very often, and the last time they did something similar was a few years ago. The reason the demand for that type of event in Angola is not very high. DiPasquale estimated that a few hundred quilters currently live in Angola.
The upcoming class is designed especially for quilters, and as a result it will develop a quilt pattern.
For more information on Rona the Ribbiter, please visit her website at ronatheribbiter.com. To register for the class, contact Angola Quilt shop at 668-3888.
