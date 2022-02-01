FREMONT — Brian Welch of Fremont has made it a crowded field for the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council.
Welch filed his candidacy on Tuesday for the seat that covers Millgrove, Jamestown, Fremont and Clear Lake townships. It was the only council district that was not changed in 2021 due to redistricting.
The field was cleared, so to speak, when incumbent District 1 Councilman Jim Getz did not seek re-election and instead decided to run for the North District Steuben County Board of Commissioners seat, which is being vacated by Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who said when she first ran in 2014 that she would serve no more than two terms.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination in District 1,” Welch said.
Welch said he thinks Steuben County needs someone with “good old common sense” and would be fiscally responsible for the spending of tax dollars. He also said Steuben County could be better and he wants to help improve it.
“I want to be the voice and vote for the hardworking men and women of Steuben County, not just a puppet,” Welch said in a prepared statement. “I am concerned about the future of Steuben County and I think the current council is composed with friends, family and insiders. I have never been a politician but I think I can make Steuben County better and I hope to improve it.”
Welch grew up in Fremont and attended Fremont Community Schools. He moved to Dallas in 1981 and was a commercial general contractor.
In 2013 he moved back to Fremont and obtained his real estate license. He and his wife Alice formed the “A” Team and are now with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
The Welches are local business people owning “A” Team Storage Units in rural Fremont, a commercial building in downtown Fremont and an 80-acre farm just outside of Fremont, in addition to their residence in the Fremont/Jamestown area.
Welch joins the race with already declared candidates Landon Brown, Lake Pleasant, and Christina Cress, Fremont.
