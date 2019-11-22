BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Public speaker Laurie Stewart wants people to make being kind the cool thing to do.
Wednesday, Stewart spent about four hours, nonstop, interacting with students at Prairie Heights Middle School, using personal anecdotes and stories she’s picked up in her years as a public speaker to emphasize not only what kindness is, but why it’s so important as a school to be kind to one another.
“The most powerful tool in any school is peer influence,” said Stewart. “Your school wants more people to get along, be more encouraging and to be kinder.”
When she asked the students what gives people in their school influence, she got answers like they’re the people that others look up to, the people that make others laugh, the people that have a lot of follows on social media sites, the people that are cute and have lots of friends and they’re the people with social wealth thanks, in part, to their parents being friends with one another.
This led into a conversation about 20-60-20, where 20% of the school is positive in its influence, 60% is neither and the other 20% is negative in influence.
“Many times, the 60% follow whoever is the stronger influence, positive or negative,” said Stewart.
Using a skit from a magazine about an unpopular student named Tony, Stewart really pushed the concept of 20-60-20 home for many of the students.
In the skit, Tony is bullied relentlessly with students throwing paper wads at him, pushing him, shoving his books out of his arms and other taunting and teasing actions. The 20% treating him poorly are followed by the 60% that could choose to go with the positive or negative leaders.
It took one of the kids, in the 20% that led the others to tease him, having a dream about treating Tony better and then acting on it to pull the rest of the students into treating him fairly. It took just that one student to make a positive difference.
When Stewart asked the room if they knew someone that had committed suicide or had at least attempted, more than half of the room silently got to their feet. Similar reactions came when she asked about those that had been judged or criticized at some point in their lives.
“We are taught to be rude and critical, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” Stewart said. “When we cut down someone, we cut down God and God doesn’t make junk.”
Several times throughout her program, students were brought to tears with the emotions and thoughts her talk was bringing out. But, instead of laughing at one another, students could be seen comforting and encouraging their peers.
When Stewart had students speak about who and what they were thankful for, many spoke of one another, their classmate Conlei Walworth whom several students said is so kind, welcoming and encouraging as well as several teachers that have been positive influences. When a student would be emotional about what they were saying, others were quick to shout messages of encouragement.
Using a video of famous figures such as Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Dwight Eisenhower and Helen Keller, Stewart showed the students that ordinary people can do extraordinary things.
Stewart emphasized the whole point of the day was influence.
“Self esteem is shaped by yourself and others,” she said.
Words are powerful, Stewart emphasized, and no, teachers aren’t immune to them.
Prairie Heights Middle School Principal Andy Arndt said it was the teachers who wanted Stewart to come to the school. He just helped make it happen.
“I’ve known Laurie awhile,” he said. “Every time I hear her speak, I become a better person.”
He encouraged the student body to take the messages Stewart presented to heart and run with the information to make PHMS a kinder, more respectful, leadership-filled school.
For more information on Stewart or her programs visit lastewart.com or find her on Facebook, @LAStewartPresentations. On Twitter, follow @LAStewartTweets and the hashtag, #MIC2BK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.