ANGOLA — More than 200 students went through the Steuben County Literacy Coalition camps this summer, said the Steuben County Literacy Coalition Executive Director Breann Fink.
Space camp Steuben Space Academy and drama camp Steuben’s Got Drama were offered at the Steuben County Community Center.
Montana Golden, instructor of the drama camp, said they had nine kids during the first week and 14 during the second week.
She said that they practiced acting skills with the kids and put on shows at the end of each week. On the first week the show was based on a series of children’s books made into scripts and on the second week it was a talent show.
“We did theater games; we taught them a variety of things like pantomime, and just like acting skills in general, we also ended up putting on a show at the end of the week for each of the camps,” said Golden.
Fink said SCLC offered 33 days of a summer enrichment program “Summer Up” at Fremont Community Schools for 63 students in grades K-8 through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Program and additional funding from the R.E.A.C.H. initiative through Indiana Department of Education.
“Programming was Monday-Friday from 8-3 each day,” said Fink.
She also mentioned that the students also participated in community service and service-learning opportunities, as well as daily enrichment programming in physical education, Spanish, STEM, and arts. SCLC partnered with Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative to help engage families in the program and provide summer learning kits for all participants.
“Family engagement events and activities were also held,” said Fink.
For incoming kindergarten students in partnership with the Steuben County United Way a series of K Camps was held in all four school corporations — Fremont, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Hamilton and Prairie Heights
Fink said that those programs operated for three weeks at MSD, Fremont, and Hamilton in June and July, and the same program but with two-week duration is currently happening at Prairie Heights.
“We have served 55 incoming kindergartners across all four sites,” said Fink.
Brianna Decker, instructor at the K Camp in Prairie Heights said at their location the camp started Aug. 1, and it ends on Thursday. Decker said most of the students are aged 4-6.
“Right now, they are 5, maybe a couple of them are 6, and some might even still be 4. So, roughly 4, 5, maybe a couple of them are 6,” said Decker.
She said K Camp offers a free jump start to kindergarten, and it helps the kids to get used to the school environment and to being around other kids.
“A lot of them have never done that before, so really just getting them a little bit of a head start, so they are ready when the real school starts,” said Decker.
She said that she was trying to do some reading and math games with the kids and allow them to explore the material that will be offered to them in kindergarten.
“It is not very structured; it’s just letting them just kind of explore those materials that when they get into actual class for kindergarten they’ve seen them before and it’s not something brand new,” said Decker.
The kids in the K Camp at Prairie Heights said they were doing well — they liked the activities, were excited about school, and they also said that they found friends in their group in the camp.
Lane Johnson, 6, said he liked most when he played “with all the stuff that we can find and deal with together.”
Oakley Holden, 6, said that he liked going outside and playing.
“I like learning the alphabet here,” said Angela Hagaman, 6.
Fink said that all of these programs will again be offered during the summer of 2023.
