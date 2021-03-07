Auburn ranks 5th among US ‘micropolitans’
AUBURN — The city of Auburn ranks as America‘s fifth-strongest “micropolitan area” in a new report by Site Selection Magazine.
The magazine defines micropolitan areas as between 10,000 and 49,999 residents. Auburn’s population was 13,056 in the latest census estimate for 2019.
The report ranks micropolitans according to the number of corporate projects that began in 2020. It lists Auburn with nine such projects.
Angola ranks in a tie for 32nd place with three projects last year.
The magazine’s lengthy description of Auburn’s 2020 projects includes some that lie in DeKalb County outside the city limits. The magazine mentions investments by Paragon Steel, Steel Dynamics and Forest River in Butler; by Germany’s Continental AG and CX Institutional in Auburn; and, “in Ashley, the first of several massive plastics recycling plants from California-based Brightmark.”
The Brightmark plant lies just across the county line in Steuben County and justifiably could have been credited to Angola, as well.
East Noble superintendent retiring June 30
KENDALLVILLE — After 11 years leading East Noble School Corp., Superintendent Ann Linson is retiring.
Linson announced her intent to retire effective June 30 to the East Noble School Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday night, bringing a 41-year career in education to a close.
Linson had up to a year left on her current superintendent contract, but said that now felt like the right time to step back and turn the reins over to the next leader.
“It’s just time,” she said. “You know when it’s time to retire and I’ve been a superintendent for 11 years that’s far longer than the average for most superintendents, and we’ve got quite a bit accomplished.”
School board members will need to set up a search committee to work in the coming months to vet and select East Noble’s next superintendent. Board members will aim to get the next superintendent on board starting July 1 as to create a transition with no breaks in between Linson’s administration and the next.
Linson took over leading East Noble in July 2010, after having previously served two years as assistant superintendent for East Noble prior to the promotion.
Local trails receive $1.38 million in grants
INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County’s Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and two walking paths in Kendallville along the U.S. 6 corridor are two of the 18 recipients of new Next Level Trails grants from the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner announced awards totaling $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.
The local projects make up $1.38 million of that total.
Shipshewana is receiving the larger of the two grants, totaling $953,482, for development of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in western LaGrange County. The money will fund about 1 mile of trail east into Shipshewana from its current ending point at C.R. 850W.
Kendallville received $428,784 for what’s being called the Grand Army of the Republic Trail, which is actually two sections of walking path that will help connect existing trails through the city and also offer a safety improvement to pedestrians and bicyclists. The two segments total about 0.9 miles of new asphalt trail.
On the west end, the trail will connect the Fishing Line Trail — which runs from Rome City to Kendallville — where it currently ends at Friendly Village near Fair Street to existing paths on Fairview Boulevard near the entrance to ACRES Land Trust preserve.
Further east, the city will establish a trail along U.S. 6 extending from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart, a project the city has been pursuing as a way to get pedestrians walking to Walmart off the highway.
State, local counties improve color ratings
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time ever, no Indiana counties are experiencing high spread of COVID-19, the state’s ratings metric says.
More than half of all counties, 51, now sit in the state’s best rating, blue, representing low spread of the virus. The other 41 are all in yellow, the next-best rating showing moderate spread of the virus.
The improvement didn’t skip northeast Indiana, as Noble County dropped to a blue rating for the second time ever and as LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all held where they were a week ago.
Noble County made a color improvement this week, dropping from yellow to blue, the first time Noble County has hit the best rating since Sept. 16.
LaGrange County is spending its third week in blue, as cases continue to run low in the county.
Both Steuben and DeKalb counties are spending their second weeks in yellow.
Income tax could pay for new DeKalb jail
AUBURN — An increase in local income tax could be the best way to pay for a new jail, a consultant told DeKalb County officials Monday morning.
The county’s financial consultant, Jeff Peters, discussed the options at a meeting in the courthouse with the County Council and County Commissioners.
To pay for an approximately $25 million jail over a period through 2040, the county would need to raise its income tax rate by 0.3% at first, Peters said.
That would increase county income taxes by $169.27 on a taxpayer with the county’s median household income of $56,421, Peters added.
The tax increase could be reduced after 2028, when the county finishes paying for its new Community Corrections Center east of Auburn. Or the county could leave the tax at the same rate and pay off the jail at a faster pace.
The county’s current local income tax rate is 2.13% overall, which includes 0.25% for public safety. By using an income tax increase to build the jail, the county could avoid a voter referendum on the project, Peters said.
Angola mayor extends condolences for tragedy
ANGOLA — During the first in-person meeting of the Angola Common Council in 2021, on Monday, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman took time to address the recent deaths of two students from a neighboring school district and offer his condolences.
Shortly after opening the meeting, which was held at the Angola Training Center, Hickman pivoted to last Thursday’s fatal car crash that killed two teenage brothers from Orland, Tyler Curtis, 16, and Chace Curtis, 14. The tragedy has rocked the small community of Orland and Prairie Heights Community Schools, where they attended.
“On behalf of the city of Angola and our elected officials here as well as the citizens of this community, our sympathies and prayers go out to the Curtis family and Prairie Heights community for the tragic loss of their two sons,” Hickman said.
While the Angola Common Council meeting was taking place, a candlelight vigil was being held in remembrance of the Curtis brothers in front of the Ag Building at Prairie Heights High School.
DeKalb to buy, sell land for highway department
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners defended their plans for the county highway department in a public hearing Monday morning.
Commissioners intend to buy property on the east side of Waterloo as a new home for the highway department. They then would sell its current headquarters on the south side of Auburn.
Commissioners intend to buy the 15-acre Waterloo property and its existing buildings for the average of two appraisals — $1,073,000.
Two appraisals for the existing highway department site in Auburn average at $305,000. Commissioners will advertise it for sale.
Brett Henderson, who owns part of the Waterloo site, may be interested in buying the existing highway department site, and the City of Auburn has shown interest, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
Senate passes Glick’s bill on governor’s powers
INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Sue Glick’s bill to limit the emergency powers of Indiana’s governor has passed the state Senate by a 38-8 vote.
Senate Bill 407 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders involving the COVID-19 pandemic have been in effect for nearly a year.
Glick’s bill would require the state Legislature to approve any emergency orders that last beyond 30 days, “so we don’t have 10 or 11 months of emergency with no input on how it’s being done,” Glick said.
Her bill aims “to limit the powers of the governor of Indiana in such as way that he or she would be required to come back to the General Assembly for approval of some of the widespread emergency orders,” Glick said.
State laws giving the governor emergency powers were designed to allow quick action after a disaster, she said.
Region nears 24,000 residents vaccinated
Another 5,000 residents of the four-county area received COVID-19 vaccines this past week as the regional total approaches 24,000 overall.
The vaccination numbers increased a little bit from a week ago and may pick up in the coming weeks as Indiana has now expanded vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 years old and older, opening the gates to many thousands of new people.
In total, 23,929 residents in the four-county area have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 13,643 of those — more than half — now having received both shots and therefore being considered fully immunized against the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health as of Friday afternoon.
The number of first-timers getting shots was down a little bit this past week, 2,365 to 2,845 the week before, but second-shot appointments were up at 2,904 this past week compared to 2,217 a week ago.
In total, the number of shots distributed was up by about 200 from the week before.
That bring the percentage of four-county area residents vaccinated to 14.5%, with 8.27% having full immunity at this point.
Superintendents asking to skip ILEARN test
Superintendents of 12 local school districts have joined in a letter asking state officials to reconsider ILEARN achievement testing requirements this spring.
A total of 39 northeast Indiana superintendents signed the letter sent Monday to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Speaker of the House Todd Huston and Senate President Rodric Bray
“On behalf of the school districts and communities of northeast Indiana, and for the good of our children, we ask you to please reconsider the current ILEARN requirements. Continuing with ILEARN during this unprecedented year would be a failure of imagination and would negatively impact needed instructional time as well as jeopardize student health and safety,” the letter says.
Local superintendents who signed the letter, listed with their school districts, are Troy Gaff of Central Noble, Steve Teders of DeKalb Central, Ann Linson of East Noble, William Stitt of Fremont, Tonya Weaver of Garrett-Keyser-Butler, Anthony Cassel of Hamilton, Eva Merkel of Lakeland, Jeff Reed of Prairie Heights, Daniel G. Hile of Smith-Green, Brent Wilson of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Galen Mast of West Noble and Randy Miller of Westview.
