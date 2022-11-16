ANGOLA — The people listed below have been booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Moargan P. Cusick, 24, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, arrested in the 9200 block of East C.R. 525S on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Todd A. Dickson, 20, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the jail on a warrant of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Deadrian L. Harrison, 26, of the 200 block of Hale Avenue, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, arrested in the 7200 block of Baker Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
