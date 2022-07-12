ANGOLA — Following an emotional speech by Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard and many statements by its members, the Steuben County Council approved a lease arrangement that will allow for the construction of a new judicial center on Tuesday.
The question now moves back to the Board of Commissioners, who will have to approve an execution of the lease with the Steuben Building Corp. A public hearing will follow where the public will have one last chance to remonstrate.
Barring any changes from that, the project will probably break ground this fall.
After months of work this year between county officials, designers, builders and stakeholders in the project, the judicial center's cost has been pared back to about $26.2 million, which includes all soft costs, like furnishings, moving expenses and the like.
Originally, the project had come in at nearly $28 million, when after soft costs were added, it was going to take it up into the $30 million range.
While one cost estimate has been provided for the cost of the project for taxpayers, that estimate actually came down, also.
It was originally estimated that it would cost a taxpayer with a $148,800 median-priced home in Steuben County about $39 in new taxes, based on an estimated project cost of $30.5 million. Once an existing bond rolls off early next year, the actual price of the judicial center for that median priced home decreases by about 50%.
Financial consultant Nichole Franklin of Peters Franklin Financial, of Franklin, said when the original estimate was provided, it had to reflect the projected cost of the judicial center project only, not that project minus any other outstanding bonds.
That made for more good news in a meeting where members of the council were truly gripping with the idea of signing onto $26.2 million in new debt and raising taxes.
