ANGOLA — Two councilmembers had to call into Monday’s meeting of the Angola Common Council by phone, but that didn’t stop the council from hearing the first of three readings on three different ordinances related to water and wastewater utilities.
Councilmen Dave Martin and Dave Olson both called in by phone to participate in the meeting.
Mayor Richard Hickman gave the council the option to wait on discussion on the ordinances until the entire council could convene in the same room, but Martin said the council should hear on the first readings of each during the meeting.
“My preference and suggestion for this evening is let’s approve all three on first reading, though I have serious reservations on the second and third, but let’s procedurally approve all three tonight and have serious conversations when we’re all in the same room later on,” he said.
Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin and Olson would not have been allowed to vote remotely. Under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order governing Indiana’s public access laws, governmental bodies can meet using technology in order to distance.
The first ordinance includes a 9% increase for rates and charges for the sewage works.
“The Common Council finds that based upon the advice of its financial advisor, the existing rates and charges are insufficient to enable the city to properly operate and maintain its sewage treatment works facility, pay debt service on its bonds and fund additions and improvements to the system,” reads part of the ordinance explaining the increase.
The second ordinance, the first that Martin said he had reservations about, amends rates and charges for use and services by the waterworks based on a cost of service study that has been completed by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, Mishawaka.
Much like some of the explanation from the first ordinance read, this ordinance says rates and charges are insufficient to enable proper operation and maintenance of the waterworks facility so the ordinance has a new rate schedule that will be followed if approved.
The third ordinance was for establishing rates and charges for use and services by the waterworks and amending the municipal code for fire protection, hydrant rental and private sprinklers.
In this ordinance, it says the council wants to transition billing public fire protection from the current municipal hydrant rental charge to a fire protection charge.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said John Julien of Baker Tilly will be present for the public hearing on the ordinances that has to be held on Nov. 16 during the council’s regular meeting.
The council is expected to hear two additional readings on these ordinances, both at November meetings.
They meet the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Suite 1B.
