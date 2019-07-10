ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission approved amending a plat located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction during a meeting held Monday.
The property is a little more than 19 acres and is in Herman’s Five Buck Run subdivision located along Fox Lake Road and C.R. 160S.
Already split into two lots, the request was to split into a third lot.
Lot one will contain 5.86 acres and has an existing home and accessory structures. Lot two will contain 6.39 acres with no structures and lot three, which is split from lot two, contains 6.85 acres.
Owner Tom Buchs said there is no plan at this time to develop on the lot.
“The lots are buildable per our standards since they each have five or more acres per lot,” said Retha Hicks, administrative assistant in the department of planning.
There are no city utilities, rights of way or easements involved in the project. It is subject to county highway and board of health approval.
Should development be proposed later, it will have to meet development criteria for the zoning district, which is currently zoned agriculture.
After the decision was held, commission Member Chuck Sheets said he views land owners having to come to the commission for things like this as harassment.
Sheets and commission Member Gene Burd represent the two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction area.
Hicks said state law requires property splits to be done legally and recorded correctly. The plan commission is the legal entity that allows that split, she said.
Wastewater Superintendent and commission Member Craig Williams said while he doesn’t disagree with Sheets, he’s worked with and in areas that weren’t done correctly.
“It creates liabilities for the city, liabilities for the property owner,” he said. “If there’s a better way to do it, I’m all for it but I also feel we have a responsibility to not unnecessarily create future problems for property owners or the plan commission.”
