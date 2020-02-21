ANGOLA — Cameron Medical Group, through Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, is hosting a community "Ortho Talk" on Wednesday, March 11, from 6-7 p.m. in Conference Room 1, which is off the main hallway, west of the main entrance.
The event, led by Orthopaedic specialists Dr. Michael Rosen and Taryn Kaiser, nurse practitioner, is a public event to discuss hip and knee pain and surgical compared to non-surgical treatments.
Through Ortho Talk, Cameron Orthopaedics hopes to educate the public on ways to help with arthritis pain, including surgical and non-surgical options.
“In the U.S., about 54.4 million adults have some form of arthritis,” said Rosen, Cameron Orthopaedics surgeon. “Roughly 49% of these adults are over the age of 65. But it can be managed, and hopefully be eliminated, in the hip and knee.”
This is Rosen’s first orthoaedic discussion at Cameron Hospital. The event is free to attend and refreshments will be provided. People interested in attending, should reserve a space by March 4 by calling 667-5556. Space is are limited.
For more information on Cameron, visit cameronmch.com or the hospital's Facebook page @CameronHospital.
