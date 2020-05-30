FREMONT — For the second year in a row, Fremont Community Schools have been named a Performance Qualified School District by the Indiana Department of Education and the Office of School Accountability and Accreditation.
“I am very proud of this status,” said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt.
For a corporation to be eligible to be recognized as a performance qualified program, the district must receive an “A” rating for the previous school year. It then remains designated as a qualified district until it either receives a “C” or lower for one school year or a “B” for two consecutive school years.
“Our corporation grade has been an ‘A’ for the past few years,” Stitt said.
Fremont High School has sat at an “A” grade for several years. The middle school improved from “B” to “A” last year, and the elementary is currently at a “B” but has been an “A” before.
Stitt has given a lot of credit for the rating for the staff and faculty.
“I can’t say enough about the dedication of our faculty and staff,” said Stitt. “It is a total team effort. Bus drivers, café workers, custodians, instructional aids, teachers, secretaries, students, parents, community members, school board members and administrators. It takes everyone to achieve this status.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.