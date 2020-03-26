IBCA boys all-state teams announced
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.
A handful of area boys basketball players made the cut.
Westview senior Charlie Yoder was selected to the “Supreme 15” All-State team. The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size.
Prairie Heights senior Elijah Malone made the Senior Small School All-State team. His teammate Mike Perkins, along with East Noble’s Hayden Jones and Churubusco’s Hunter Perlich were named honorable mentions.
For the IBCA Underclass All-State, Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Churubusco’s Landen Jordan both made the Small School All-State team.
Honorable mentions were the Cougars’ Sawyer Yoder, the Eagles Jackson Paul, Lakewood Park’s Caedmon Bontrager and Eastside’s Gabe Trevino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.